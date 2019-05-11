Attempt to re-enter Pike River Mine due to happen within a month

An attempt is due to be made to re-enter the Pike River Mine within a month, after an oxygen leak put the brakes on the first attempt.

Re-entry work had to be abandoned last week after a rogue oxygen detection inside the mine.

A defective tube was found to be at fault, and it has since been replaced.

Further delays are now taking place because all other conduits and tubes in the monitoring system have to be checked.

