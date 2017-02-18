Athlete influx causing accommodation headaches in Auckland

Auckland's about to see a large influx of athletes in April, and the struggle to accommodate them is real.

The city will be hosting the ninth World Masters Games, and over 10,000 athletes will be traveling for the event.

"They're having challenges in figuring out where they can stay and what will work best for them," World Masters Games chief executive Jennah Wootten said.

With hotels at a premium, they're being urged to think outside the box, and Kiwis are being asked to consider turning their homes into Airbnb rentals

Auckland Grammar school is hosting a team of 66 from the UK Defence Force, and a Canadian football team's floated the idea of staying on a cruise ship with their families.