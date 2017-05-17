 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'I assume we do' - Prime Minister Bill English says NZ is likely target of North Korean cyber attacks

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Bill English says New Zealand is a likely target of North Korean hackers. 

The Prime Minister says NZ has been vigilant in dealing with attacks from various locations, likely to include the rogue state.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr English's assumption comes after two US law enforcement officials said investigators suspect North Korea may be behind the global "ransomware" attack, named Wannacry. 

They said the information is based on a preliminary investigation and stressed investigators are still following digital clues in the probe.

Speaking from Tokyo today while on a whirl-wind two-day trip to Japan, Mr English said there was no evidence that Wannacry had hit New Zealand.

However he said he "assumes" New Zealand has been the target of North Korean hackers.  

"They are a rogue state, they do all sorts of things that most governments don't do, I assume we get those attacks," Mr English said. 

"Our job is to make sure we're set up as well as possible to deal with such attacks. 

"We've been dealing with cyber attacks for a while, 24 hours, seven days a week and have spent a lot of time and money setting ourselves up to deal with it."

During Mr English's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this morning, the question of whether a North Korean missile could reach New Zealand was asked of officials in the wake of threats of missile strikes against Australia by North Korea. 

Concern in Japan is very high over the North Korean threat after a missile landed in the sea off Japan and Russia on Sunday.

Mr English also met with the head of the Tokyo government this morning, with its looming hosting of the 2020 Olympics high on the agenda.

Related

Politics

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
The Crusaders fullback was embracing Fijian culture as soon as he stepped off the plane – much to the amusement of his Fijian teammates.

Watch: 'Some more, brudda!' Brazen Israel Dagg, Seta Tamanivalu giggle through Kava session during Fijian welcoming ceremony

00:30
2
Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.

Watch: New footage captures sheer force of ramming by British entry on Team NZ

00:07
3
The BBC presenter was trying to move the woman out of the way of a live broadcast.

Video: BBC journalist slapped live on air after groping intruder's breast during interview

4

Where did it go? Plane carrying New York CEO, kids vanishes inside notorious Bermuda Triangle

5

Travellers from Samoa land in Auckland suffering from food poisoning

00:30
Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.

Watch: New footage captures sheer force of ramming by British entry on Team NZ

"It's just unnecessary a week out from the America's Cup," the Kiwis say.

02:48
The scheme, announced today, will cost $2.2 billion.

Opinion: Government's handling of housing crisis lurches from chaotic to shambolic

Ministers are starting to suffer from the same delusions as all long-running governments, says John Armstrong.

01:59
New Zealand’s finest collection of Greek and Roman antiquities damaged in the 2010 earthquakes have found a new home.

'Unique and rare': Artefacts dating back thousands of years back on show in Christchurch

New Zealand’s finest collection of Greek and Roman antiquities damaged in the 2010 earthquakes have found a new home.

00:27
The 20-year-old superstar sat down to talk to Rolling Stone about becoming an adult and mourning her teenage years.

Video: 'Do I have to drink the big drink?' Lorde explains a yardie in Rolling Stone interview

The 20-year-old Kiwi talked to Rolling Stone about mourning her teen years and adulthood.

04:04
Catherine Chidgey won the nation's biggest writing prize for The Wish Child.

'This is particularly special because it took so long to write' - author who spent 13 years creating novel that's now won top NZ book award

Catherine Chidgey won the nation's biggest writing prize for The Wish Child.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ