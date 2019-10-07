TODAY |

Associate health minister offers condolences for loss of unborn babies in measles 'crisis'

Kim Baker Wilson
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Kim Baker Wilson
Health

Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter has offered condolences to the two women who lost their unborn children during Auckland’s ongoing measles outbreak.

"My heart goes out to those families, it's an absolute tragedy for any family to suffer a loss of a pregnancy," Ms Genter told 1 NEWS.

"I've experienced miscarriage myself and I just really feel for them. 

"It's awful."

Health officials in Auckland said last week the losses were classified as "serious complications potentially related to measles".

The associate minister was today visiting and thanking staff at Local Doctors Ōtara, a South Auckland walk-in clinic which has been bearing the brunt of the measles outbreak.

It's had 411 patients. Figures out today show as of Friday, there have been 1681 cases nationwide.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Health authorities revealed today that five pregnant mums have been hospitalised with the disease. Source: 1 NEWS

The clinic’s director is vocal about the clarity of the messages given out so far.

"It wasn’t clear, no," Dr Oruba Khalil told 1 NEWS.

"When you talk to the patient you feel like they didn't understand what we are talking about," she said.

Dr Khalil said many thought the outbreak was only a problem for children, and didn't realise adults too needed to be vaccinated.

She told 1 NEWS patients were coming from homes with up to 20 people living in them.

Dr Khalil spoke of stretched resources and strained staff.

"At one stage we booked some car parks and we advised the people to stay in the car park. Sometimes we had to go to the front and announce to the people they have been in contact with cases," she said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Walter Orenstein spoke to Breakfast in the midst of a measles outbreak here. Source: Breakfast

"It was, I will say, really stressful for our staff. It wasn’t easy."

There's a word she uses to describe the outbreak which health officials have been reluctant to use.

"It was a crisis," she said. "I haven't lived through this crisis before, that's the first time.

"We have limited resources. At one stage we didn't have enough injections to give, so I think it was a crisis for us, for our patients," she said.

Ms Genter told 1 NEWS at the clinic that the outbreak had been "excellently handled" but also said there would be a review to see what could be done better or differently.

"We didn't get to herd immunity and that left us vulnerable in a time when there's been global outbreaks. That tells us that we need to work harder to achieve that herd immunity so it doesn't happen again," she said.

The associate minister said there will be further announcements soon on "what our actions will be in the future".

One suggestion put forward by health workers at the clinic today was to clarify the immunisation status of people before they are allowed into the country.

"We're seeing a lot of populations coming from overseas and we don’t have the immunisation records for them," Dr Richard Hulme from Tamaki Health told 1 NEWS.

"The outbreak has highlighted the need to tighten up that kind of information so it's available to officials," he said.

Dr Hulme told 1 NEWS there are still clear risks in the community.

"Just yesterday I had another family that'd come down with measles. The husband had come down with measles, the pregnant sister-in-law had been round, we don’t know her immunisation status.

"And all of a sudden we're going, 'My goodness, is this going to affect her pregnancy,'" he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Health officials may not use the word crisis, but some of those on the front lines are saying otherwise. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Kim Baker Wilson
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Some areas of NZ set to be 'on par with Rarotonga' this week as sub-tropical weather arrives
2
Kiwi prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves incorrectly told he was NRL grand final's man-of-the-match
3
All Blacks star TJ Perenara teased by teammate after his spectacular RWC try
4
New visa scheme for parents of migrant workers to settle in New Zealand
5
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:54

Extinction Rebellion protestors taken away by police after long day of disruption in Wellington

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles Gisborne region

NZ-grown lettuces could cost $5.50 by 2043, Horticulture NZ warns

Dunedin's property managers under the spotlight as housing pressure increases