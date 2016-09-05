 

Associate Health Minister to consider festival drug test proposal

Source:

NZN

Is the aim of drug policy to reduce drug use or to reduce the harm it causes regardless of the level of drug use?

The Breakfast panel discuss the idea which has been introduced in Australia after multiple pill overdoses reported.
Source: Breakfast

Those are some of the questions Australian Professor Alison Ritter has told the New Zealand Drug Symposuim need to be seriously considered.

Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne launched the two day conference at parliament today saying there are important conversations to be had on drug policy.

He wants to make sure New Zealand doesn't fall behind the rest of the world.

"While I am delighted that we have achieved some success in lessening drug harm, reducing supply and easing unnecessary legal restrictions, we must remain focused on the challenges ahead," he said.

Mr Dunne is backing continued clinical trials of medicinal cannabis products and urged that the focus of drug testing employers be on the health and safety benefits rather than the punitive and criminal ramifications.

He's also considering the benefits of testing of illicit drugs at music festivals to allow users to make informed choices about the substances they consume.

"The law is, in my view, grey on the matter and I plan to have further discussions on the issue," he said.

Anne McLellan, Canada's ex deputy PM, explains why the country is liberalising its drug laws.
Source: Breakfast

Prof Ritter, from the University of New South Wales, is the first of a series of speakers at the conference.

She said drug policy was complex because it involved not just one area of government, but many.

Identifying the overall goal was also no simple task, she said, questioning whether reducing overall use was the goal or whether reducing the harm was enough.

Other speakers include former Canadian deputy prime minister Anne McLellan, who is leading her country's federally appointed taskforce on legalising cannabis.

The Canadian government hopes to have legislation in place by June next year.

A cross party panel will also discuss drug policy in front of a crowd of almost 100 people later today.

