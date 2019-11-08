Assessment underway as Otago conservation park fire spanning 2700 hectares continues to burn

Assessments are underway to determine the state of a fire which burned through more than 2700 hectares of mainly tussock and scrub in Central Otago following overnight rain.



Low cloud on the Lammerlaw Ranges has restricted aerial reconnaissance this morning, but it is understood that rainfall in the area has since eased, Emergency management Otago told 1 NEWS.



The fire began near the Te Papanui Conservation Park yesterday morning, where it spread to adjoining land owned by the Dunedin City Council.

Smoke from the fire affected a large area of South Otago yesterday. People who were sensitive to smoke were advised to stay indoors with their windows and doors shut, and to turn off air conditioning.



Helicopters and ground crews are on standby to resume firefighting when conditions allow. The fire is burning in a remote area with no road access.



As of nightfall yesterday, 2773 hectares had been burned.



It follows a separate scrub fire at the nearby Bucklands Crossing, inland from Waikouaiti, which began at around 11.30am Friday.



