TODAY |

Assessment underway as Otago conservation park fire spanning 2700 hectares continues to burn

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago

Assessments are underway to determine the state of a fire which burned through more than 2700 hectares of mainly tussock and scrub in Central Otago following overnight rain.

Low cloud on the Lammerlaw Ranges has restricted aerial reconnaissance this morning, but it is understood that rainfall in the area has since eased, Emergency management Otago told 1 NEWS.

The fire began near the Te Papanui Conservation Park yesterday morning, where it spread to adjoining land owned by the Dunedin City Council.

Smoke from the fire affected a large area of South Otago yesterday. People who were sensitive to smoke were advised to stay indoors with their windows and doors shut, and to turn off air conditioning.

Helicopters and ground crews are on standby to resume firefighting when conditions allow. The fire is burning in a remote area with no road access.

As of nightfall yesterday, 2773 hectares had been burned.

It follows a separate scrub fire at the nearby Bucklands Crossing, inland from Waikouaiti, which began at around 11.30am Friday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Helicopters are dousing the burning trees from above. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency New Zealand will be bringing in a fire investigator to establish the cause.

Your playlist will load after this ad

And more than two dozen firefighters are continuing to extinguish flames nearby, inland from Waikouaiti. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
Mongrel Mob break-off chapter meets with Māori leaders to discuss becoming 'acceptable'
2
Fire engines on the scene after fire breaks out in chicken shed with poultry inside
3
Several people injured in multi-vehicle crash south of Christchruch
4
John Armstrong's opinion: Ardern's ‘deft, yet ruthless piece of politics’ left Shane Jones, Winston Peters humiliated
5
Aaron Cruden to make Super Rugby return with Chiefs in 2020
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Fire engines on the scene after fire breaks out in chicken shed with poultry inside
01:56

New trademark for Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc wine export
02:05

Lack of DHB testing means lung cancer patients could be missing out on life-prolonging drugs

Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Whanganui