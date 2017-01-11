 

'Aspects taken for granted now matter' - NZ 'aligned' with Europe in time of uncertainty: Bill English

Emma Keeling 

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent

New Zealand's economic and political stability and belief in open markets are factors increasingly valued by the European Union in a time of security fears and Brexit, according to Bill English.

Today was the beginning of the Prime Minister's week long trip to Europe discussing new trade deals, global security and foreign policy.

Mr English says the focus of his discussions so far have been on trade and New Zealand's relationship with Europe.

"Aspects that have been taken for granted in the past now matter," he said.

Mr English got off to a strong start at the European Union in Brussels, meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and President of the European Council Donald Tusk. He reaffirmed the EU's commitment to New Zealand. 

"New Zealand is regarded as a considered and consistent partner in a lot of the multilateral discussions on security and trade where we've got pretty strongly aligned interests with Europe," he said.

"As you get this pretty regular commentary about political instability around the world I think we have both come to realise that's pretty valuable."

Mr English says New Zealand and Europe are "pretty well aligned".

"Our position of being economically stable, politically stable and a country that believes in open markets, trade, migration – these are the things that the EU values.

"In fact they're at the core of its discussions with Britain over its exit and we're pretty well aligned."

It's hoped negotiations will begin on a free trade agreement later this year. 

