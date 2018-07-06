 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Aspects of Once Were Warriors' - small number of Housing NZ tenants in Northland terrorising their neighbours, MP says

share

Source:

Breakfast

Northland MP Matt King says a small percentage of Housing NZ tenants are causing other residents to live in fear with lifestyles that have “aspects of Once Were Warriors”.

Northland MP Matt King says some Housing NZ tenants are living in fear of their neighbours.
Source: Breakfast

Mr King said a small percentage of Housing NZ tenants are causing mayhem, with anti-social behaviour, violence, vandalism, drug dealing and 24-hour parties.

Read more: Drug dealing and fighting leaves some Northland residents living in fear of their state house neighbours

He says the neighbours of these tenants are being terrorised in their own homes.

“For starters, they are too scared to go on camera, your reporters will have noticed no one will go on camera, they’ll go to the police, the police deal with what they can,” he told TVNZ 1's Breakfast show today. 

“They’re living in fear, they’re terrorised in their own homes.”

Mr King says there is a huge waiting list in Northland for Housing NZ homes and it should harden its non-eviction policy.

“I believe in a three strikes policy…there are people on the waiting list deserving of these homes,” he said.

“I think the ones showing anti-social behaviour deserve to be evicted and get the good people in.”

Serious complaints have come from Kerikeri and Dargaville with police attending 70 incidents in one Kerikeri property in the last three years, 1 NEWS reported last night.

None of the complainants would appear on camera to tell their stories for fear of retaliation, and for that reason it was decided not to identify the properties or the streets involved. 

However, they did tell 1 NEWS their pets have been poisoned, they're being threatened with violence and regularly sworn at, they're too scared to do the gardening or go for walks, and they can't sleep because there are parties and fighting most nights.

They’re calling on Housing New Zealand to evict the troublemakers.
Source: 1 NEWS

Angela Herbert and her five children live in one of the 2000 Housing New Zealand properties in Northland, and they waited months to get in. 

"When you do get one you really want to try and hold on to it as long as you can because it's hard," Ms Herbert said.

The waiting list for social housing in Northland has 328 other families on it.

Related

Politics

Northland

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
A woman, believed to be the children's mother, arrived at the scene shortly after police and had to be treated for severe shock.

'Extremely distressing' - boy, 15 and 13-year-old sister shot dead in Sydney bedroom, massive manhunt underway


2

At least two rhino poachers eaten by lions at South African game reserve

02:18
3
The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

Most read: 'Don't give up your day job' – Winston Peters accuses Paula Bennett of being a bad comedian during pun filled parliamentary exchange

00:28
4
The Aussie saw the funny side James Keothavong's remarks after he was penalised for a foot fault during his serve.

'He can't call it before you hit it' – Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios brilliantly shut down by umpire at Wimbledon, advances to third round

00:34
5
Around 100 members of the gang were in town last August when things got out of hand one evening.

Graphic warning: Shocking vision shows wild brawl between Comanchero bikies at Canberra strip club

03:48
Northland MP Matt King says some Housing NZ tenants are living in fear of their neighbours.

'Aspects of Once Were Warriors' - small number of Housing NZ tenants in Northland terrorising their neighbours, MP says

Matt King said a small percentage of Housing NZ tenants are causing mayhem, with anti-social behaviour, violence, vandalism, drug dealing and 24-hour parties.

02:27
Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

Winston Peters' greatest quips: A collection of the Acting Prime Minister's most interesting moments in Parliament this week

Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

New Zealand currency (file picture).

New Zealand bank employee blows whistle on 'morally disgusting' sales tactics

The banker claims to have seen emotional blackmail on customers with children.

01:52
They’re calling on Housing New Zealand to evict the troublemakers.

Drug dealing and fighting leaves some Northland residents living in fear of their state house neighbours

Residents are calling on Housing NZ to evict troublemakers - while 328 other families remain on the waiting list for social housing.

02:00
It’s now put the spotlight on the whole legal profession and other industries.

Fears report into Russell McVeagh law firm that found 'sexually inappropriate behaviour' just the tip of the iceberg for legal profession

The spotlight is now on the whole legal profession and other industries.