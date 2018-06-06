 

Asking prices for Auckland houses fall 2.4 per cent in a month back to 2017 levels, stable nationally

Asking prices for Auckland houses fell 2.4 per cent last month compared to the previous month and were back at 2017 levels.

Recent meth research findings a relief for Māori housing advocacy group

Source: Te Karere

Statistics from property website realestate.co.nz show the average Auckland asking price in June was $931,339.

The last time asking prices were around the $930,000 mark was between August and October last year.

Asking prices in June were stable nationally with an average of $646,231 representing a 0.3 per cent decrease on May.

June was a month where a small number of regions impacted on asking pricing levels, realestate.co.nz says. 

The Central Otago-Lakes region's asking prices rose 3.7 per cent to slightly over $900,000 compared to the average asking price in the Auckland region of just over $930,000. 

"The star performer" on asking price in June was the Taranaki region which is in a classic supply and demand situation, said realestate.co.nz spokesperson Vanessa Taylor. 

Asking prices there were up 13.1 per cent in June to $455,636 compared to the previous month, and new listings were down 18 per cent on the same month in 2017.

New property listings nationally fell 9.9 per cent in June compared to the same month last year.

New listings fell in every region in the North Island apart from Wellington, which recorded a 5.5 per cent increase compared with June 2017.

Nationally, new listings fell in 15 of the 19 regions in June and there were a total of 8,136 new listings during the month.

New listings in the Auckland region were down 14.8 per cent, at 2936 new listings in June, compared to  the same month last year.

"We haven't seen Auckland new listings under 3,000 for the month of June since 2014," said realestate.co.nz spokesperson Vanessa Taylor. 

In the South Island, three of the seven regions recorded increases in new listings compared to June 2017. 

Nelson and Bays was up 16.1 per cent, Marlborough up 10.6 per cent and Canterbury up 3.2 per cent.

Ms Taylor said there were more than 800,000 unique visitors to realestate.co.nz in June and this reflects research the site released last month showing many more buyers than sellers intend to be active in the New Zealand property market in the next 12 months.

 "We said at the time that this would put increasing pressure on housing stock in the next 12 months.  Our own tracking of unique visitors to our website is also reflecting this research," she said.

