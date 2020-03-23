'Ask for help' - Age Concern says people over 75 mustn't be afraid to reach out avid coronavirus

Age Concern New Zealand is encouraging older New Zealanders to reach out for help amid the coronavirus outbreak, rather than "hunker down" and try to do it alone.

The Government has now advised that everyone over the age of 70 should stay at home to limit their risk of contracting Covid-19.

Speaking this morning on TVNZ 1's Breakfast, Age Concern chief executive Stephanie Clare said it's everyone's responsibility to check on older New Zealanders so they don't feel isolated.

But also - older Kiwis need to realise that there are people who want to help.

"It's important that even if you think you are well and healthy and you are in that age group - you should stay home," Ms Claire said.

"This is a national responsibility - this is something we can all do together."

Ms Claire said some older people would have the mentality that they can just "hunker down" and do it all themselves, "but actually there are people out there that want to help - so let's work on that together".

Older Kiwis who need to go out - to a doctor's appointment, for example - can do so, but need to be diligent about keeping their physical distance from other people.