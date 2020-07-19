TODAY |

Ashley Bloomfield set to face Michael Woodhouse in Parliamentary rugby clash

Source:  1 NEWS

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield is set to face off against former National health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse in a rugby clash next weekend.

New Zealand Parliamentary Rugby Team. Source: Facebook/New Zealand Parliamentary Rugby Team

The New Zealand Parliamentary Rugby Team confirmed on Facebook Dr Ashley Bloomfield has been named in the opposition side, representing the Ministry of Health. 

Other big names on Dr Bloomfield's team include former All Blacks Jason Eaton and Steve Bachop. Speaker Trevor Mallard is their manager, and former All Blacks Norm Hewitt and Rodney So’oialo are co-captaining.

National MP Michael Woodhouse and Ashley Bloomfield. Source: 1 NEWS

On the Parliamentary Rugby Team side, National MP Mark Michell and Labour MP Damien O’Connor are co-captaining, with Mr Woodhouse on the team.

The side also features former All Black Piri Weepu and brother Billy.

The game is set to kick off at Wainuiomata Rugby Club on Saturday 25 July at 2.30pm.

Public can continue to trust National amid Covid-19 patient details leak saga - deputy leader Nikki Kaye

New National leader Judith Collins stripped Mr Woodhouse from his health portfolio last week after it emerged he was entangled in the Covid-19 leak scandal.

New Zealand
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
First official photos released from Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding day
2
Face masks to be mandatory in Melbourne as Victoria records 363 new Covid-19 cases
3
Three new Covid-19 cases announced in New Zealand
4
Ashley Bloomfield set to face Michael Woodhouse in Parliamentary rugby clash
5
Highlanders steal last second victory to keep Chiefs winless
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Disabled jobseeker told she would only get job 'if someone feels bad'

NZ First announces universal family benefit plan

Three new Covid-19 cases announced in New Zealand
01:16

National releases details of proposed $3000 charge for travellers' Covid-19 isolation