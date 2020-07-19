Ashley Bloomfield set to face Michael Woodhouse in Parliamentary rugby clash

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield is set to face off against former National health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse in a rugby clash next weekend.

New Zealand Parliamentary Rugby Team. Source: Facebook/New Zealand Parliamentary Rugby Team

The New Zealand Parliamentary Rugby Team confirmed on Facebook Dr Ashley Bloomfield has been named in the opposition side, representing the Ministry of Health.

Other big names on Dr Bloomfield's team include former All Blacks Jason Eaton and Steve Bachop. Speaker Trevor Mallard is their manager, and former All Blacks Norm Hewitt and Rodney So’oialo are co-captaining.

National MP Michael Woodhouse and Ashley Bloomfield. Source: 1 NEWS

On the Parliamentary Rugby Team side, National MP Mark Michell and Labour MP Damien O’Connor are co-captaining, with Mr Woodhouse on the team.

The side also features former All Black Piri Weepu and brother Billy.

The game is set to kick off at Wainuiomata Rugby Club on Saturday 25 July at 2.30pm.

