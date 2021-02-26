Ashburton man found after being missing for nearly one week

Police say the Ashburton man missing in the West Coast for nearly a week has now been found.

Alan Collison Source: NZ Police.

Alan Collison, 43, had not been seen since he left his home in a silver Toyota Surf at around 6.10am on Monday, February 22, police say.

His vehicle was located at the Kohaihai Road car park, at the start of the Heaphy Track, in Karamea, at about 11.30am on Thursday.

Extensive searches at the start of the Heaphy Track area have been completed by Police and LandSAR teams from Karamea, Westport, and Reefton, Kotuku Surf Rescue and Karamea helicopters over the past two days failed to locate him.

Ground teams continued to search the Heaphy Track today.