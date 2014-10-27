Ashburton, Hinds rivers expected to breach banks as wild weather hits Canterbury

The Ashburton and Hinds rivers are expected to breach banks as wild weather sets in across Canterbury this morning.

Civil Defence has been on high alert since yesterday, with heavy rainfall and "significant flooding" expected to hit the region as a complex low-pressure system makes its way across parts of the country this weekend.

As of this morning, the riverflows being recorded in the upper parts of the Ashburton and Hinds catchments are some of the highest on record, according to Environment Canterbury.

"We are seeing floodwater breaking out from the river. These flows are expected to be higher than the design capacity of the flood protection scheme," Environment Canterbury said on Facebook.

Breakouts and road closures are expected in the Thompsons Track and Ashburton Forks Area, and further overflows from the North and South Branches of the Ashburton River are considered highly likely.

State Highway 73 from Springfield to Castle Hill has also been closed due to a slip and flooding. NZTA is advising those in the area to delay travel between Canterbury and the West Coast, as there is only a long detour available.

MetService yesterday issued a red alert heavy rain warning for Canterbury, north and south of Amberley. A heavy rain warning has also been issued for Marlborough about and south of Kaikōura.

The last time the alert was issued by MetService was for Southland in February 2020 which saw a state of emergency put in place, severe flooding and washed out roads.

Around 80 to 120mm of rain is expected for coastal parts of Canterbury, with that number increasing gradually inland up to 300mm in the Canterbury High County and foothills, according to MetService.

The rain is expected to cause "dangerous river conditions and significant flooding." Some parts of the region have also been warned the deluge could cause serious slips with the potential to cut off parts of the Canterbury region.

The MetService red alert warning came into effect from 3pm yesterday and is set to stay in place until 11am on Monday.