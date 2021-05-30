Ashburton floodwaters contaminated with sewage after wastewater treatment pond overflows

Floodwater in Ashburton has become contaminated with sewage after the local wastewater pond treatment facility was flooded.

Source: 1 NEWS

Ashburton District Council said the situation was now a public health risk and people should avoid all contact with floodwater and assume it is it contaminated.

Those who do come in contact with flood waters should wash affected skin as soon as possible.

People should also change out of any wet clothes and shoes and put them aside to be washed later, the council advised.