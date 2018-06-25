 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Ashburton farmer makes an early start on lambing to reap financial rewards

share

Donna-Marie Lever 

1 NEWS Reporter

His winter new-borns have already become a tourist attraction.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Donna-Marie Lever

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


01:46
2
1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana got the answers.

Most read: How did Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford decide on the name Neve for their first born?

00:18
3
Kyrgios was filmed imitating a lewd act during the Queen's Club championships in London.

Nick Kyrgios fined over $25,000 for doing obscene action with water bottle

4

Thunderstorms, 110kmh winds expected today in Auckland, Northland and Waikato


00:38
5
It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.

Most watched: Dramatic moment slip barrels down hill in Bay of Plenty, closing part of SH2

01:01
The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

Watch: Winston Peters uses Latin phrase while answering question on Simon Bridges' comments about PM's baby - 'Res ipsa loquitur'

The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

00:18
The blaze broke out at the Ambassador Theatre in Point Chevalier.

Watch: Fire fighters on crane battle blaze at old movie theatre in Auckland

The fire is reportedly at the Ambassador Theatre in Point Chevalier.

Irene Kereama Royal.

Breast cancer services 'still racist towards Māori women'

Irene Kereama Royal says a clinical nurse told her: "Oh, I did not think that Māori women want reconstruction".

00:43
Michael Tabudravu's phone has been "blowing up" since he posted the footage online.

'People are buzzing out' – Man who filmed slip cascading down hill in Bay of Plenty speaks about new found internet fame

Michael Tabudravu's phone has been "blowing up" since he posted the footage online.

Strike (file picture).

More than 4000 IRD and MBIE public servants to take strike action next month

Those taking strike action are Public Service Association members who will hold two stoppages on 9 July and 23 July.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 