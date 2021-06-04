TODAY |

Ashburton emergency services urge caution this Queen's Birthday weekend after fatal crash

Source: 

An exhausting week for Ashburton emergency services has stirred calls for extra caution this long weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The loss of life came just hours before the start of the Queen’s Birthday weekend road toll period. Source: 1 NEWS

By Sam Olley for rnz.co.nz

The district remains in a state of emergency after up to 400mm of rain fell in just a few days, and yesterday four people were killed and three were injured when a truck and van collided at a rural intersection.

Ashburton District councillor Stuart Wilson told RNZ it had been a traumatic time for emergency services but "people have been patient and courteous".

He hoped that behaviour would continue this Queen's Birthday weekend.

read more
Ashburton's mayor says community 'devastated' after horror crash that claimed four lives

Ashburton has​ 2623km of roads - the fourth-longest network of all local authorities across the country.

Wilson said there were many rural crossroads similar to the corner of Wakanui Rd and Cochrane Rd, the scene of yesterday's fatal crash.

"Being flat and having a lot cross intersections - some are controlled with 'give ways', some are controlled with stop signs - people have to obey the road rules."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police were called to the crash at 9.30 this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

Police Area Commander Inspector David Gaskin said a "moment's carelessness" led to the fatal Canterbury crash.

Officers are contacting the next of kin.

Drivers should expect major delays through Ashburton this weekend, as flooding repairs continue.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:48
Hawke's Bay employer winning workers with unorthodox hiring strategy - 'Not worried about how the CV looks'
2
Ashburton emergency services urge caution this Queen's Birthday weekend after fatal crash
3
Is your power company on the naughty list? Consumer NZ releases annual customer frustration survey
4
World's largest British car collection up for sale in Hawke's Bay
5
How the housing market got so cooked
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:18

Country music lovers flock to Gore for this year's Gold Guitar awards
02:15

Judith Collins slams Jake Bezzant as National Party president's leadership comes into question
03:36

Next Level: Speed-obsessed innovator trying to build world's fastest single seater car in North Canterbury
02:08

Government's transport record leaves some sceptical Auckland harbour cycle bridge will be completed