TODAY |

Ashburton dairy farming business fined almost $300k after worker crushed by trailer

Source: 

An Ashburton dairy farming company has been fined almost $300,000 for failing to ensure migrant workers understood health and safety risks.

Source: istock.com

The fine came after WorkSafe investigated Sidogg Investments Limited, after a worker was crushed by a trailer in September 2018.

The victim was left with spinal injuries, and pelvic and rib fractures.

The company was fined $281,250 in the Ashburton District Court yesterday .

WorkSafe's chief inspector Steve Kelly said the victim, a migrant worker with English as his second language, was not aware that standing on the drawbar of the trailer was a hazard.

The worker slipped from the drawbar and was drawn underneath the trailer and run over by the moving wheels.

"WorkSafe's investigation found it was common practice for calf collection workers to stand on the drawbar, but this absolutely should not have been allowed."

Kelly said at any farm where English might be a second language for workers, employers needed to take extra precautions to ensure workers met and understood health and safety responsibilities.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Farming
Crime and Justice
Employment
Business
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Parents of newborns get four more weeks of paid parental leave in NZ, starting today
2
John Campbell challenges Todd Muller on how National would open New Zealand's borders
3
Watch: Stomach-churning approach for Air NZ passengers landing in windy Wellington
4
ASB shutting nine branches for good, further 25 to operate with reduced hours
5
Another flu virus detected in China that poses risk of pandemic
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:19

Watch: Stomach-churning approach for Air NZ passengers landing in windy Wellington
00:50

Jacinda Ardern celebrates with cuddles and cake as parental leave extended

Air NZ scraps Auckland-Melbourne flights for two weeks due to Covid-19 spike

ASB shutting nine branches for good, further 25 to operate with reduced hours