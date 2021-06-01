Ashburton Bridge closed after drivers report it ‘slumping underneath them’ as a result of flood damage

State Highway 1 at Ashburton Bridge has been closed after drivers reported the bridge was "slumping underneath them" after the bridge was compromised by the fast-flowing river.

Despite the Ashburton River continuing to subside overnight and currently having a flow rate of 470m3, Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown confirmed the bridge was compromised by the huge amounts of water rushing under it in recent days.

Peak flow during the flooding was more than three times the current flow: 1448m3.

Brown said police had been called to close the bridge shortly before 7am.

"We’ve had some people driving across it this morning and they’ve given us reports that the road has been slumping underneath them as they drive it over," he told Breakfast.

“We’ve got engineers coming to do an assessment on the bridge to see what is wrong with it.”

Ashburton Bridge is the fifth bridge in the region which had either been destroyed or needed repair, the mayor said.

Brown said teams were assessing whether roads that have closed in recent days could be reopened today to allow drivers to travel south.

“We’re trying to get the roads opened as fast as we can today, assessing damage.”

Civil Defence in the wider Canterbury region said earlier this morning that the region can start moving into clean up-mode ahead of a visit from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to flood-affected areas today.

The red alert weather warning has been lifted following heavy rain and flooding over the weekend.

Some locals have had to spend a second night in emergency accommodation after 300 homes were evacuated.

A state of emergency remains in place for the region, as rivers threaten more flooding.

Residents are warned that the risk is not over and they should remain on high alert as it could take days for the water to recede.