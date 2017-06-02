 

ASH chairman says its time for NZ to get tough on smoking

The chairman of anti-smoking group ASH says forcing pharmacists to take on the role of selling cigarettes is not fair on them, but reducing the availability of tobacco is a good idea.

Professor Robert Beaglehole says reducing the number of outlets where tobacco is available is good, by pharmacists should not have to take on that role.
A Otago University study has suggested the reducing the availability of tobacco products by removing them from dairies and selling them only in places like pharmacies and tobacconists would drastically decrease the habit.

Professor Emeritus Robert Beaglehole told TVNZ's Breakfast programme that while reducing availability is always going to be a good thing, pharmacists should not have to take on the burden.

"I think it's a possibility that has some merit ... I doubt whether it's going to take off in this country," he said.

"It's a bit much to ask pharmacists to take on this role ... put them into a small number of secure locations."

Professor Beaglehole said that while he applauded the government's target of being smokefree by 2025, it now needs a plan in order to achieve that target.

"We need a national plan, the government has the goal ... well done ... but how are we going to get there?" he said.

"We do that by mass media campaigns, by social media campaigns, by targeted campaigns ... we also need to make much better use of the tax on tobacco - to use some of that money to support people in their own communities, in their own families, in their whanau."

Tobacco is currently available from about 8000 outlets in New Zealand, he said, and reducing that number is "extremely important and will make a significant contribution to achieving the smokefree 2025 goal".

Professor Robert Beaglehole says reducing the number of outlets where tobacco is available is good, by pharmacists should not have to take on that role.

