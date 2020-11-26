TODAY |

ASB survey: Steep house prices turning people off

Source: 

The heat in the housing market appears to be getting too hot for some.

Housing Source: 1 NEWS

The ASB bank's latest housing confidence survey for the three months to October shows a net 12 percent of people thought it was a good time to buy a house, a 9 point drop on the previous quarter.

It found that nearly half of respondents thought house prices would rise over the next 12 months, a 54 point increase on the July quarter.

ASB senior economist, Mike Jones, said steep house prices were turning off some buyers.

"There's too much demand for quite a restricted supply and there are number of factors out there, be it lower mortgage rates or certain other policy stimulus that are boosting demand at the moment."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ardern said she would "forever find it galling to be lectured by the leader of the Opposition" on housing. Source: 1 NEWS

However, he said there were signs that sentiment would improve.

"I think the reimposition of LVRs (loan-to-value restrictions) is potentially one, but you're also seeing both the government and the Reserve Bank under pressure to tackle the housing issue and I think we will see some more measures next year designed to bring a bit more stability to the housing market."

Jones said any measures would have to balanced against the need to keep interest rates low.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Reserve Bank Governor is putting the onus back on the Government to stabilise soaring house prices. Source: Breakfast

The survey found that Cantabrians were the most bullish, with a net 29 percent saying it was a good time to purchase a property. While people living in North Island (excluding Auckland) were the most pessimistic.

The public's view of interests held at the same levels seen in July, with nearly a third of respondents expecting interest rates to continue to fall.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:16
Stuff issues apology over racist portrayal of Māori from its first editions to now
2
Cop karaoke: Policeman takes the microphone during routine check on South Auckland bar
3
Paramedics among those hurt after ambulance 'badly damaged' in two-vehicle crash in Te Kuiti
4
Clarke Gayford: filming great white shark documentary 'sent chill up spine'
5
Fading stigma around facial tattoos leading tā moko to 'amazing resurgence'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:12

Warning to online shoppers from Netsafe after spike in scams over Black Friday and Cyber Monday
02:09

Stewart Island seeing record numbers of local tourists
02:27

Good sorts: Veteran boxer from Rotorua training young people to help develop confidence

02:14

Māori doctor has no regrets leaving New Zealand for UK amid pandemic to study for Masters