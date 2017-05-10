 

ASB Good As Gold: Seven Sharp heads to Kerikeri to surprise this week's winner

Debbie Sutcliffe is one very worthy recipient of the latest award.
What a moment this was - the All Blacks find out two of their pool opponents for the tournament.

Watch: The moment the All Blacks are drawn with South Africa and Italy in 2019 RWC pool - and the crowd loves it

00:41
The Kiwis are preparing in Bermuda for this year's America's Cup and proved they're still getting to grips their new boat.

Watch: Lift off! Team New Zealand have a scare as their boat soars above the water during America's Cup preparations


01:39
Auckland Council says it is investigating "unacceptable" work carried out by its maintenance contractors in the children's area of Manukau Memorial Gardens.

Contractor to provide fresh flowers, donate $10k to Starship after babies' graves damaged by mowers

The 21-year-old was last seen at Palmerston North Hospital on Saturday.

Search for missing Palmerston North woman called off after body is found

00:21
A driver was left in a critical condition after the crash on SH1 near Palmerston.

Police chase on SH1 south of Oamaru ends with driver critically injured after car rolls

Live stream: Watch the Rugby World Cup 2019 pool draw - who will the All Blacks get?

Follow the draw as it happens for the tournament in Japan.

00:33
The ABs will face fierce rivals South Africa in pool play as they defend the Webb Ellis Cup.


02:11
New technology will help police find people who are uncertain of their location.

New emergency 111 location system automatically shows whereabouts of caller

NZ is the first country outside Europe to implement the service.


01:32
New technology has been launched to test for “a trial fibrillation” which causes a third of all strokes.

Strokes could be prevented by routine screening for heart conditions, Australian researchers say

New technology has been launched to test for "atrial fibrillation" which causes a third of all strokes.


00:18
The ARAG insurance company’s latest television ad has been labelled offensive.

Video: Fury over German insurance giant's HAKA ad, labelled a 'trivialisation of a sacred piece of culture'

ARAG Group said it consulted with a 'haka-expert' for the ad.


 
