ASB Good as Gold: Rebecca Taylor spreads joy and wellbeing throughout Temuka

This week's ASB Good as Gold winner is well-known for the love she brings to everything she does and definitely deserves her nickname Sparkles.

Rebecca Taylor, of Temuka, spreads much needed joy and wellbeing throughout her community - from her passionate advocacy of mental health issues to her famous Laughter Yoga sessions which make everyone feel a little bit brighter.

She’s always going out of her way to bring people together and help out however she can.

Upon hearing of all the amazing things she does for her community, ASB surprised Sparkles with an ASB Good as Gold award and $10,000 to treat herself, for a change, and catch up with her family in Australia who she hasn’t seen in over a year.