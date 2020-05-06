TODAY |

ASB Good as Gold: Pukekohe's lockdown heroes 3D print PPE for frontline workers

Source:  Seven Sharp

With Covid-19 disrupting the nation, it's been proving a challenge for frontline workers to get a hold of the much-needed PPE safety equipment to protect themselves.

Cyris, Chris, Rick, Craig, Dave and Peter have printed over 1000 face shields. Source: Seven Sharp

Coming to the rescue with some Kiwi ingenuity Cyris, Chris, Rick, Craig, Dave and Peter from Pukekohe decided to get stuck in with their own solution.

At their own expense, they've used their 3D printers at home to create over 1000 face shields, which the local taxi driver John has delivered to frontline workers who needed them - all for free.

Each mask took over an hour to produce. ASB wanted to acknowledge their contribution to tackling the pandemic as this week's ASB Good as Gold Isolation Edition winners with $1000 for each of them.

Watch the full Seven Sharp segment in the video above. 

