ASB Good as Gold: Porirua family continues to spread cheer to rest home despite Covid-19 lockdown

Before coronavirus lockdown came into effect, the Murton family would visit their local Bupa rest home weekly to spread cheer and share laughs with the residents.

The Murton children - Cassie, Lorelei and Adam - are much loved by the residents. However, when the lockdown happened, the residents were worried they wouldn't get to see the Murtons for the foreseable future.

But the family continue to visit their friends - albeit now from a distance - during their regular neighbourhood stroll, ensuring the residents are well supplied with lovely messages the children have drawn themselves.