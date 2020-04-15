TODAY |

ASB Good as Gold: Porirua family continues to spread cheer to rest home despite Covid-19 lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

Before coronavirus lockdown came into effect, the Murton family would visit their local Bupa rest home weekly to spread cheer and share laughs with the residents.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Whitby family haven’t let the lockdown stop their visit to their local rest home. Source: Seven Sharp

The Murton children - Cassie, Lorelei and Adam - are much loved by the residents. However, when the lockdown happened, the residents were worried they wouldn't get to see the Murtons for the foreseable future.

But the family continue to visit their friends - albeit now from a distance - during their regular neighbourhood stroll, ensuring the residents are well supplied with lovely messages the children have drawn themselves.

As the second ASB Good as Gold Isolation Edition winners, ASB has given the Murtons $5000 to put towards family fun time when the lockdown is over.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Helen Clark takes aim at 'foolish' President Trump after WHO funding slash
2
Southland man dies from injuries suffered in stag attack
3
Couple miss out on coronavirus mercy flight from Peru to NZ after husband declined visa
4
'It's not sustainable' - Hairdressing industry taking a hit with no clarity on when services might resume
5
Simon Bridges pushing for NZ to exit lockdown 'next week' to save businesses
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:41

MBIE cracks down on food services 'testing boundaries' during coronavirus lockdown

Couple miss out on coronavirus mercy flight from Peru to NZ after husband declined visa

Helen Clark takes aim at 'foolish' President Trump after WHO funding slash
03:13

Coronavirus: A closer look at how ventilators work