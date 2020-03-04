TODAY |

ASB Good as Gold: The Porangahau woman who goes out of her way to help others

Source:  1 NEWS

A Hawke's Bay woman who goes out of her way to help others has won this week's ASB Good as Gold award.

Kim Steffert gives her all for residents in her town despite suffering illness and being involved in a serious car crash. Source: Seven Sharp

Kim Steffert gives her all for residents in her town of Porangahau despite suffering illness and being involved in a serious car crash.

She tirelessly gives hours of her own time to help wherever she can, coordinating the Red Cross community van, building a community garden, as well providing her front room to be used for nurses’ clinics and computer course.

Ms Steffert - who is referred to “as the village Queen” by her nominator - was in tears when Seven Sharp's Mike Thorpe surprised her with $10,000 from ASB.

Humble as ever, Ms Steffert said she is going to use the money "to do some much needed house repairs."

