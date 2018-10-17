ASB Good as Gold: Noel Kelly, the 94-year-old role model to kids at a Mount Maunganui kindy

This week, the children at Arataki Kindergarten in Mount Maunganui are honouring their role model Noel Kelly as the 94-year-old is rewarded with $10,000 by ASB for his incredible work.

Living just over the fence from the kindy, Mr Kelly has been a volunteer and caretaker to kids there for the past 40 years.

"If we went around and I showed you everything he's touched, he's made better, he's re-purposed, he's recycled, he's gifted us, he's grown, we'd be here forever," said Roxy Burt, who nominated him for the ASB Good as Gold award.

Kids at the kindy dressed up as superheroes this week to honour the work and effort he's put in to taking care of them.

"Not all superheroes wear capes, sometimes the most unassuming 94-year-old man next door is the biggest hero of them all," said Ms Burt.