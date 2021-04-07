ASB Good as Gold: Mt Roskill woman loved by her neighbours for numerous acts of kindness

Tonight's ASB Good as Gold recipient is an Auckland woman beloved by her tight-knit group of neighbours living at the end of an unremarkable couple of driveways on a Mt Roskill street.

Marté Szirmay, the curator of a sculpture exhibition, was described by neighbour Lori Jones, who nominated her, as "a warm hug, motherly hug for all of us".

"Marté - she cares. She genuinely, selflessly cares about about everybody here and always has," she said.

Szirmay was "very tickled" after receiving the $10,000 prize, but said just being told 'thanks' was enough.

"I hope I'm kind and considerate. My concern for them or my kindness to them - it's not for reward. It's what you do," she said.