ASB Good as Gold: Kind-hearted young girl rewarded for giving to the needy

An Auckland schoolgirl has been rewarded for making a big difference in her community.

At just 11 years old, Hayley came up with a scheme to donate emergency bedding. Source: Seven Sharp

In 2014 at just 11 years of age, Hayley Minturn set up her charitable initiative Blankets on Beds.

The initiative supports the De Paul House Emergency Housing and Family Support, providing much needed new or as-new blankets and bedding for the families they support through times of hardship.

Hayley collects donations of goods from friends and family and at her school, St Cuthberts.

She also approaches local bedding & linen companies for assistance.

In the last five years, Hayley has provided over 1000 blankets to De Paul and other community agencies – as well as towels and clothing.

Last night, Seven Sharp surprised her with $10,000 from ASB to put towards more blankets on beds.

