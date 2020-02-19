TODAY |

ASB Good as Gold: Girl with rare genetic condition thanks doting dad for caring for her

Source:  1 NEWS

This week Seven Sharp received a beautiful ASB Good as Gold nomination for a doting dad whose 12-year-old daughter suffers from a rare genetic condition.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Milly’s dad Rob dotes on his daughter battling Marfan syndrome. Source: Seven Sharp

Rob Kirkwood's beloved wife and Milly’s treasured mum passed away from cancer last year.

Since then, Rob has had to be both mum and dad to Milly and her brother and sister, Archie and Daisy.

He's been helping them to come to terms with their loss, all the while dealing with the grief of losing the love of his life.

Milly - who is battling Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder of the connective tissue - wanted Seven Sharp to let Rob know what a wonderful dad he is and how much his children appreciate him.

ASB was delighted to help with this and Rob is this week’s ASB Good as Gold recipient with a prize of $10,000 so he and the kids can take a big family holiday.

Watch the amazing moment Rob was surprised with his prize in the video above.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:31
Mother burnt in Brisbane car fire dies after husband and three children perish
2
Eerie Starlink satellite string passing over New Zealand tonight
3
Stephen Kearney reveals plan to transform Roger Tuivasa-Sheck from metres machine to try-scoring monster
4
‘Absolutely hopeless’ - Man leaving Whangaparāoa coronavirus quarantine slams Ministry of Health
5
Nelson residents the longest living in New Zealand
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:02

Worrying number of students missing school due to lack of sanitary products, study finds

Police investigating spate of firearms incidents, attempted hit-and-run in Hawke's Bay

Revealed: New Zealand's luckiest region this year for Lotto wins, ahead of tonight's $30 million draw
01:41

New Zealand's housing woes labelled a 'human rights crisis of significant proportions' by UN