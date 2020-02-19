ASB Good as Gold: Girl with rare genetic condition thanks doting dad for caring for her

This week Seven Sharp received a beautiful ASB Good as Gold nomination for a doting dad whose 12-year-old daughter suffers from a rare genetic condition.

Rob Kirkwood's beloved wife and Milly’s treasured mum passed away from cancer last year.

Since then, Rob has had to be both mum and dad to Milly and her brother and sister, Archie and Daisy.

He's been helping them to come to terms with their loss, all the while dealing with the grief of losing the love of his life.

Milly - who is battling Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder of the connective tissue - wanted Seven Sharp to let Rob know what a wonderful dad he is and how much his children appreciate him.

ASB was delighted to help with this and Rob is this week’s ASB Good as Gold recipient with a prize of $10,000 so he and the kids can take a big family holiday.