TODAY |

ASB Good as Gold: 'Everywhere Anne' helping out her Auckland community

Source:  1 NEWS

This week's ASB Good as Gold winner is a volunteer extraordinaire who’s been described by everyone she helps as an amazing individual who’s “growing communities and inspiring our tamariki”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Anne is the kind of person who's always looking out for more things to take on board. Source: Seven Sharp

Anne Lawson is helping in her community, whether it’s every aspect of her children’s school, to mentoring juniors at the Piha Surf Lifesaving Club or working on her marae’s committee & contributing countless hours of additional work at the Auckland City Mission.

If there’s a need then 'Everywhere Anne' will jump in and say yes.

As this week’s ASB Good as Gold recipient, ASB has awarded $10,000 for Anne and her family to take themselves on a very rare and well deserved family holiday.

Watch the moment she is gifted with the award on Seven Sharp in the video above.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:28
'Cost me my dignity' - Woman's dress purchase among all-time online shockers
2
Major NZ bank raises mortgage rates, one-year term deposits
3
Dannevirke Mongrel Mob chapter aiming to keep town P free, promote job opportunities
4
TJ Perenara says ‘I was never the best’ as he reflects on rise to All Blacks
5
ACT backing Tamati Coffey's surrogacy bill
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

MIQ joint head won’t commit to overhauling booking system

Kiwis in Victoria concerned about Covid travel pause urged to get home by Govt

Wellington Inland Revenue staff sent home due to earthquake risk of building

Taxpayers to foot bill for Viking Bay mariners' MIQ stay