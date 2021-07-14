ASB Good as Gold: 'Everywhere Anne' helping out her Auckland community

This week's ASB Good as Gold winner is a volunteer extraordinaire who’s been described by everyone she helps as an amazing individual who’s “growing communities and inspiring our tamariki”.

Anne Lawson is helping in her community, whether it’s every aspect of her children’s school, to mentoring juniors at the Piha Surf Lifesaving Club or working on her marae’s committee & contributing countless hours of additional work at the Auckland City Mission.

If there’s a need then 'Everywhere Anne' will jump in and say yes.

As this week’s ASB Good as Gold recipient, ASB has awarded $10,000 for Anne and her family to take themselves on a very rare and well deserved family holiday.