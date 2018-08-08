 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

ASB Good as Gold: Dunedin’s Rua Hagan, who coaches three netball teams despite twice having back surgery

Sam Wallace
Breakfast Weather Presenter
Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
Kiwis in Action Today
Sam Wallace

While her coaching language might be a bit colourful, netball is her passion and seeing women succeed is her goal. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
Kiwis in Action Today
Sam Wallace
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:24
Winston Peters pointed out Mr Bridges' behaviour to the Speaker in Question Time today.

Watch: Simon Bridges forced to apologise after yelling 'this isn't comedy hour' as Jacinda Ardern speaks in Parliament
2

Nurse in Samoa charged after two babies die shortly after receiving MMR vaccine
3

Christchurch man found with 29,000 child sex abuse images on work computer jailed for 25 months
4

Bus driver dies after school bus crash in Taranaki, 10 children taken to hospital
5

Two security staff stood down after ugly altercation at Westfield Manukau sees woman thrown to ground, teen throwing punches
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:39
The iwi remains divided over who will lead them through the treaty settlement process.

Court action could be on the cards as tensions boil over between Ngāphui leaders
00:32
A man was arrested following reports of vandalism around 3.30am this morning.

Hollywood council wants Trump's Walk of Fame star removed

Bus driver dies after school bus crash in Taranaki, 10 children taken to hospital

Jay-Jay Feeney's taxi driver groping case ends in hung jury

Take a stomach-turning look at Queenstown's latest attraction for daredevils

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand

The Nevis Catapult, AJ Hackett Bungy's latest attraction for thrill seekers, officially opened to the public today near Queenstown.

Flinging riders 150 metres across a ravine, the horizontal bungy is a world first and has been in the works since they opened their first jump 30-years-ago.

The catapult has already received international attention and it's hoped it could be a yet another drawcard for the region.

Watch the video above to see it in action.

The Nevis Catapult, AJ Hackett Bungy’s newest attraction, sends daredevils 150m across a ravine. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:05
Taumoepenu grew up in the tiny village of Pea but now he’s plying his trade in San Francisco.

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu

Winston Peters' legal action over super leak has already cost taxpayers thousands - and the costs could continue to rise

An occasional shower heading towards the end of the week but clearing away to give a lot of us a pretty decent weekend

Taranaki Black Power president's daughter fined for suppression breach

Woman, 35, charged after elderly man kidnapped from Hastings car park

Winston Peters' legal action over super leak has already cost taxpayers thousands - and the costs could continue to rise

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Taxpayers have already paid tens of thousands of dollars to defend Winston Peters' legal action over the alleged leaking of his superannuation overpayments, and it's still early days. 

The deputy prime minister paid the money back, but is suing his political rivals, alleging they leaked his superannuation details to media during the election campaign. 

"It's tawdry, it's dirty, it's filthy and they should not succeed on that," Mr Peters said in 2017.

He's seeking damages from numerous parties, including the State Services Commissioner, the Social Development boss and the Attorney-General. 

Now 1 NEWS can reveal the government's legal service, Crown Law, has already billed these government agencies more than $20,000 for its work. 

Act Party leader David Seymour says $20,000 is just the start.

"I predict it will cost the New Zealand taxpayer hundreds of thousands of dollars," he said. 

Experts say that each day the case continues the costs will continue to mount. They say that if it goes to trial taxpayers could be paying tens of thousands of dollars a day. 

So just how much will it cost? 

It's sub-judice and he can't make any comment  about it, Mr Peters said.

Asked by reporters if it's hundreds of thousands of dollars, he said: "I'm not going to imperil this case by breaking the law and I hope you guys don't."

Taxpayers have coughed up another $20,000 for the initial legal costs of former ministers Paula Bennett and Anne Tolley who Mr Peters is pursuing too. 

It's up to Cabinet to decide how much more of the National MPs' costs it'll cover, and National leader Simon Bridges has given his view. 

"When ministers act as ministers their costs in legal cases, that can range from the legitimate through the very vexatious, are paid for by the Crown," Mr Bridges said.

Attorney-General David Parker said: "I wouldn't be surprised if they made an application to the Crown for further covering their costs." 

Taxpayers could end up paying Mr Peters hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages too. 

The Deputy Prime Minister is seeking damages from numerous parties, and Crown Law has already started billing some of them. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics