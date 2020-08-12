TODAY |

ASB Good as Gold: Caring grandparents step in to raise grandchildren after they lose mum to cancer

Source:  1 NEWS

This week's ASB Good as Gold winners are a pair of caring grandparents.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Now 12, Emma-Jayne wants to thank her grandparents John and Carol for all they've sacrificed. Source: Seven Sharp

When Emma-Jayne was 2, she and her two siblings lost their beloved Mum to breast cancer.

Their wonderful grandparents, Carol and John Morgan stepped in to bring them up, surrounded by love.

When Emma-Jayne (now 12) saw the call for ASB Good as Gold nominations, she knew she wanted to nominate these two very special people.

ASB thought Carol and John were very special too!

Hilary Barry and ASB surprised them with $5000 for them to spoil themselves for a change and $5000 to be set aside for Emma-Jayne’s education.

Watch the moment they're given the good news on Seven Sharp in the video above.

