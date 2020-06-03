ASB Good as Gold: Bay of Plenty shelter provides refuge for unwanted pets

With the Covid-19 lockdown leaving many unwanted and ill-treated animals in need of refuge, one Bay of Plenty shelter has stepped up to the plate.

At RRR Rescue - short for rescue, revive, rehome - based out of Te Puke, no animal in need of help is turned away, from your typical pets such as cats or dogs to the likes of horses and even goats.

The shelter - which is run by three dedicated women: Rowan Elliot, Siobhan Mikaere and Liz Proudlock - provides rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming for abused, neglected and unwanted animals.

Covid-19 has further increased the demand for their hard work as more and more animals have been left in need of rescuing.

Entirely reliant on support through community donations, ASB surprised the trio on TVNZ1's Seven Sharp last night with $10,000 to boost their efforts.