TODAY |

ASB Good as Gold: Bay of Plenty shelter provides refuge for unwanted pets

Source:  1 NEWS

With the Covid-19 lockdown leaving many unwanted and ill-treated animals in need of refuge, one Bay of Plenty shelter has stepped up to the plate. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

In addition to cats and dogs, Triple R’s Rowan Elliot has taken in horses, a goat with a broken leg, pigs and recently a wild rabbit. Source: Seven Sharp

At RRR Rescue - short for rescue, revive, rehome - based out of Te Puke, no animal in need of help is turned away, from your typical pets such as cats or dogs to the likes of horses and even goats. 

The shelter - which is run by three dedicated women: Rowan Elliot, Siobhan Mikaere and Liz Proudlock - provides rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming for abused, neglected and unwanted animals. 

Covid-19 has further increased the demand for their hard work as more and more animals have been left in need of rescuing. 

Entirely reliant on support through community donations, ASB surprised the trio on TVNZ1's Seven Sharp last night with $10,000 to boost their efforts. 

Watch the full story in the video above. 

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Italy opens all borders to tourists after coronavirus lockdown
2
All four police officers involved in George Floyd's death now charged
3
German prisoner identified as suspect in Madeleine McCann case
4
Dan Carter to make shocking Super Rugby return with Blues - report
5
Christchurch gallery pulls artwork after complaints it appropriates Māori culture
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:55

Air India flights to bring stranded Kiwis home - MFAT
01:46

Students hopeful NCEA changes with balance out Covid-19 impacts
01:18

Christchurch business inundated with orders after Jacinda Ardern wears its earrings

Todd Muller calls for Level 1 'now', after 33 days of no community transmission