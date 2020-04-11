TODAY |

ASB drops mortgage rates to new low as 'mortage wars' continue

Source:  1 NEWS

ASB has lowered its two-year mortgage rate today as competition for mortgage spending among banks continues to heat up.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In general, about a third have gone interest only, another third have deferred their payments and the final third have gone for other assistance. Source: 1 NEWS

Westpac and TSB yesterday cut their one-year fixed term rate to 2.79 per cent, in response to ANZ doing the same earlier this week.

Now, ASB has taken it a step further, offering a two-year rate of 2.69 per cent.

The banks are trying to attract new lending business after Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand commented on Monday that the central bank's Covid-19 bond-buying efforts had been effective at reducing wholesale interest rates.

However, he also said the measures were not translating quickly enough into lower mortgage rates.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The six-month repayment break for people and businesses affected by coronavirus was confirmed earlier this week. Source: 1 NEWS

The rate drops also come as some in the financial sector speculate that New Zealand could see a negative Official Cash Rate in coming months.

Craig Sims, ASB's general manager of retail banking, said the reduced rate would be welcome news for homeowners, and first-home buyers.

"This new rate is incredibly competitive, and we’re proud to be doing our part to support our customers on their home ownership journey," he said.

"We hope this will help them manage their home loans, or enable others to be in a position to get into their first home."

The new interest rate come into effect tomorrow. It is not known how long it will be in place.

New Zealand
Business
Personal Finance
Property
Coronavirus Pandemic
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Watch: Trump says he tested 'very positively' for Covid-19 before clarifying: ‘positively negative’
2
ASB drops mortgage rates to new low as 'mortage wars' continue
3
Covid-19: Police give green-light to large church services, contradicting PM's stance
4
National's Todd Muller arrives at Parliament ahead of today's leadership vote
5
Full video: Grant Robertson updates Government’s response to Covid-19 crisis
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Students and amateurs brace for return of team sports
00:18

Gang member pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatal hit-and-run while fleeing police

IOC President admits Tokyo Games will be cancelled if they can't go ahead in 2021
00:23

Redundancies expected as Auckland Council predicts $550m revenue shortfall due to Covid-19