ASB announces living wage accreditation across company

ASB says it's been accredited as a living wage employer, paying all of its workers at least $21.15 an hour.

The living wage is set annually by the New Zealand Family Centre Social Policy Research Unit.

It counts basic expenses for workers and their family and includes what it costs to pay for food, transportation, housing and childcare when working full time.

At the moment it's set as $21.15 an hour, higher than the legal minimum wage of $17.70.

Today, ASB announced it's become accredited by the Living Wage Movement, paying every worker - including cleaners, security guards and other contractors - at least $21.15 an hour.

"Our people are what make ASB the organisation that it is – both those we employ directly and indirectly – and making sure they are paid a fair wage is important to us," executive general manager Robyn Worthington says.

"Paying the living wage is simply the right thing to do and we’re incredibly proud to have this recognised by Living Wage Aotearoa."

According to Living Wage Aotearoa, research shows paying such a wage means workers are more productive, absent less often and have better morale.

The figure is reviewed every year on April 1 and accredited employers will need to up their wages to match it upon any increases, the group says.