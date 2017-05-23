 

Artist paints incredible Chris Cornell tribute mural on Auckland Rockshop's wall

Luke Appleby 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

The side of K Road's Rockshop has received its latest fallen musical star mural, with Chris Cornell of Soundgarden now gracing it.

The mural, which faces a cemetary, depicts the rock star, who was known as the voice of Soundgarden and Audioslave.
Source: 1 NEWS

Paul Walsh, who also did the Auckland utility box designs, put seven hours into the work and completed it on Sunday - just four days after Cornell passed away on Wednesday.

"Chris Cornell had a huge impact, both as a songwriter and as a musician," Mr Walsh told 1NEWS today.

It's the ninth mural by Mr Walsh on the wall, with past designs including musical giants, as well as local talents.

"Last year was particularly bad - we had the two big icons of course, Bowie and Prince," Mr Walsh said.

A David Bowie mural on the side of the Karangahape Road Rockshop by Paul Walsh

A David Bowie mural on the side of the Karangahape Road Rockshop by Paul Walsh

Source: Supplied

"Sadly it is about the time when a lot of musicians from that generation, they've lived pretty hard lives - the rock and roll lifestyle doesn't lend itself to a long life, so there could be more this year ... let's not try and blame the year though."

A Prince mural on the side of the Karangahape Road Rockshop by Paul Walsh

A Prince mural on the side of the Karangahape Road Rockshop by Paul Walsh.

Source: 1 NEWS

The wall has been the home of nine murals since 2013 and the public reception has been positive.

"It's always kind of bittersweet - people like it, but at the same time it's tainted with sadness because we know that a great musician has passed," Mr Walsh said.

"The Prince one was especially hard, and Leonard Cohen was up there a little while ago ... he was a personal hero of mine, so I definitely shed a few tears doing that one."

A Leonard Cohen mural on the side of the Karangahape Road Rockshop by Paul Walsh

A Leonard Cohen mural on the side of the Karangahape Road Rockshop by Paul Walsh.

Source: 1 NEWS

Cornell was best known for his grunge rock band Soundgarden which rose to fame in the 90s, and later with super group Audioslave.

He took his own life at the age of 52 in a hotel room in Detroit, Michigan.

