 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Artist commands millions of dollars - for pictures she doesn't paint herself

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

Bridget Riley, 86, has a unique style which means the buyer needs to have a special team to install her works.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

Arts and Culture

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
The Swedish syndicate will face Team NZ in the America’s Cup final challenger series on Sunday.

Video: Team NZ's final opponents decided! Dean Barker's Team Japan shown the door after sensational Artemis comeback

00:14
2
Oracle tactician Tom Slingsby posted a video showing what happens when you "run out of oil to control the foils".

Raw: 'We found the limit' - Oracle nosedives in similar fashion to Team NZ mishap during America's Cup testing

3

Back to Basics: We gave up the supermarket and we're doing better than ever

00:23
4
The woman in New Jersey, US fell 2 metres into a gas access hole and was seriously injured.

Watch: Distracted woman seriously hurt after tumbling into footpath hole while texting

00:30
5
The Chiefs speedster came off the bench and made an immediate impact in the Chiefs 17-14 win over the Hurricanes.

Watch: Shaun Stevenson's step sends TJ Perenara flying before setting up James Lowe try against ‘Canes

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ