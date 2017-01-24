 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Arthur's Pass finally welcomes first traffic after huge landslip

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The major road through Arthur's Pass partially opened today after a huge landslip had been blocking the road, triggered by last week's severe weather.

Access to State Highway 73 was only allowed for 10 minutes every hour.

State Highway 73 is still officially closed, but access is being opened to the public for 10 minutes every hour.
Source: 1 NEWS

Crews have been battling stormy weather and the risk of more slips to get traffic moving.

For five days the massive slip halted traffic going both ways on one of the main routes to the West Coast, meaning an-hour-and-a-half longer trip for travellers through the already busy Lewis Pass.

The road was clearly in demand today and by lunchtime hundreds of vehicles had already crossed the divide.

There's clearly still a lot of work to be done. 

The road is expected to be open to two-way traffic by Friday. By then the crews are expected to have shifted around 50,000 cubic metres of earth. 

Workers are hoping another storm expected tonight won't bring the slip tumbling down again.

Related

West Coast

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
A dog's life suddenly turned better when Bear's chain was cut and he had his first visit to the beach after the rescue in New York.

Watch: Moving moment Bear the dog is freed after spending 15 years chained up outside

00:42
2
With their crew packing up around them, Juanita Phillips and Brigid Glanville realised the camera was still rolling.

Aussie reporters left squirming after live cross goes wrong: 'We're still on air'

00:16
3
Father of six Trinity Ropiha has gone a shade above your normal birthday gifts for his teenaged son.

'He was mature enough' - Rotorua tattoo artist's emotional birthday gift to teenage son

00:42
4
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Video: 'We are truly overwhelmed' - Auckland band Resonate gets call up from Ellen's people as Moana mash-up keeps going bonkers

02:04
5
The minimum wage is set to be raised to $15.25 from April 1st, but is it enough to close the gap between rich and poor?

Minimum wage going up for New Zealand's lowest paid workers

03:28
Free trade supporters were dealt a big blow today, with Donald Trump making good on his promise to pull the US out of the TPP trade pact.

'We need to start again' - anti-TPP campaigners see opportunity in Trump's withdrawl

The US is officially out of the 12-nation deal.

00:16
Father of six Trinity Ropiha has gone a shade above your normal birthday gifts for his teenaged son.

'He was mature enough' - Rotorua tattoo artist's emotional birthday gift to teenage son

Trinity Ropiha, who has been an expert in portrait and realism tattoos for 13 years, tattooed a ta moko onto his son Traye.

00:29
v

Watch: A beaming Venus Williams pirouettes across court in triumph after charging in to first Aussie Open semis in 14 years

The 36-year-old is the oldest woman to advance this far at the Aussie Open during the Open era.

00:33
Congestion on the roads and increasing car numbers has led to a shortage of skilled repairers.

NZ's huge panelbeater shortage leaving existing guys struggling to cope

One Auckland panelbeater says they have more work than they can handle.


00:34
Winston wasn't going to let Gareth Morgan get away with his 'Cheshire cat' jibe at Ratana.

Watch: 'It's been a long time since I've been ravaged by a toothless sheep' - Winston Peters serves an ace at Gareth Morgan

Peters wasn't going to let Gareth Morgan get away with his 'Cheshire cat' jibe at Ratana.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ