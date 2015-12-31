Arthur's Pass closed until tomorrow due to flooding

Flooding, slips and fallen trees have forced the closure of Arthur's Pass until tomorrow.

Arthur's Pass Source: 1 NEWS

State Highway 1 from Hunderlee to Kaikoura is expected to reopen by midday after rock-blasting work is completed.

The Christchurch Transport Operations Centre advises that an alternative route from Christchurch to Picton is open.

Motorists are advised to expect delays as the road is down to a single lane in some places.

Driver are also warned to take care on these roads: