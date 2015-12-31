Arthur's Pass closed until tomorrow due to flooding

Source:
Flooding, slips and fallen trees have forced the closure of Arthur's Pass until tomorrow.
State Highway 1 from Hunderlee to Kaikoura is expected to reopen by midday after rock-blasting work is completed.
The Christchurch Transport Operations Centre advises that an alternative route from Christchurch to Picton is open.
Motorists are advised to expect delays as the road is down to a single lane in some places.
Driver are also warned to take care on these roads:
SH7 Kaiata to Greymouth – surface water
SH7 Waipara to Springs Junction - strong winds
SH6 Inangahua to Westport – flooding and fallen trees
