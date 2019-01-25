Arthur Taylor recalled to Rimutaka Prison, source says

Prominent jailhouse lawyer Arthur Taylor is back in prison.

Arthur Taylor Source: rnz.co.nz

A source close to Taylor confirmed to RNZ that he was recalled to Rimutaka Prison from his address in Wellington last night.

Last month, Taylor was back in court after being evicted from his house at short notice.

An order prevented him from associating with a woman who lived at the address.

Taylor was paroled last year after decades behind bars.

He accumulated more than 150 convictions, many involving dishonesty.

In a statement, the Department of Corrections said it applied to have Taylor recalled yesterday, "on the grounds that he posed an undue risk to the safety of the community".

"An interim recall was granted by the New Zealand Parole Board and the man is now in custody.

"The New Zealand Parole Board will determine whether a final recall is granted, which would mean this person remains in prison," a spokesperson said.

Corrections said when an offender is granted parole by the parole board, they are required to comply with any conditions implied by the board.

"The person's compliance with their conditions is monitored by Community Corrections," the spokesperson said.