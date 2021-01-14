TODAY |

Art trader says stolen Goldie a liability to thieves

Source: 

An art trader has sent a stark warning to thieves who stole a C.F. Goldie painting in Hamilton.

'Sleep 'tis a Gentle Thing' by New Zealand artist C.F. Goldie. Source: 1 NEWS

The work by the colonial-era portraitist went missing between 27 December and 3 January, and police are appealing for information.

Sleep 'tis a Gentle Thing was taken along with other unique artworks and antiques.

The head of art at Webbs Auction House, Charles Ninow, said the best thing the thieves could do for themselves was to hand the painting in.

He said the work is so recognisable they'd soon find they won't be able to sell it.

"I would urge them to return the work and take it back to it's rightful place, and give it back to the owners who care about the work, and have been it's custodians for the last decade."

Ninow said the longer they held onto the painting the greater the risk somebody would eventually leak its whereabouts.

Goldie produced several versions of the painting.

The director of the International Art Centre, Richard Thomson, sold one for $454,000 in 2009.

After reviewing a police photo of the item, he has earlier said it looked like the same one and could be worth a million dollars now.

-rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
At least 42 dead after magnitude-6.2 quake rocks Indonesia
2
Nurse working in UK fears New Zealanders may be complacent around Covid-19 vaccinations
3
Napier petrol station heavily damaged after fire breaks out on forecourt
4
Elaborate passport scam involving small Tongan church in South Auckland under investigation
5
Woman left 'insulted' by altercation with staff member, caught on video at Auckland water park
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:52

'I had my hand in its gills' - Teen spearfisher reveals more details about shark encounter off Nelson
02:40

Kiwis on the frontlines of Britain's war on Covid-19 at the centre of mental health concerns
01:59

Upper Hutt residents remain 'on edge' as police investigate seven burglaries in last month
04:41

Elaborate passport scam involving small Tongan church in South Auckland under investigation