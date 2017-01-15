 

Arrowtown latest place to be hit with water restrictions as hot dry weather takes its toll

Running through the sprinkler in the hot weather in Arrowtown has come to a halt as the South Island town is issued with strict water restrictions.

Dry weather and high demand for water have forced the district council to introduce the ban.

Hot weather and a lack of rain has coincided with the tourist season and has led Queenstown Lakes District Council to issue the water restrictions today.

The restrictions mean that residents, businesses and tourists won't be able to use sprinklers or outdoor hosing, all automatic water systems need to be switched off and watering gardens or lawns is only permitted with a hand held bucket.

The combination of dry weather and unprecedented demand has resulted in Arrowtown's reservoir not replenishing sufficiently over successive nights, says council's maintenance and operations manager Erin Moogan.

"Storage is currently sitting just above 55 per cent, and with the holiday population expected to remain high for the next few weeks we're calling on (everyone) to reduce usage now so the reservoir can refill," she said.

Ms Moogan is hoping the area can avoid reaching critical levels that could result in a boil water notice.

The reservoir levels will be looked at again around 10am tomorrow.

