Arrivals into NZ in May lowest for any month in over 60 years, data shows

The number of arrivals into New Zealand in May was the lowest for any month since 1959, according to data from Stats NZ.

More than 47,000 Kiwis have returned home since border restrictions began in March.

New Zealand had 61,500 arrivals, including 47,400 New Zealand citizens, when full border restrictions were imposed at 11:59pm on 19 March, up to and including 10 July 2020.

But, the number of people that arrived into New Zealand in May was the lowest for any month since 1959 with 5,600 arrivals, compared with 4,700 in May 1959.

The number of people crossing the border both incoming and outgoing has also vastly reduced.

This past May the combined number of arrivals and departures was 15,900, compared with almost 38,200 in April.