Arrivals to Cook Islands from NZ asked to self-isolate

The Cook Islands Ministry of Health is asking passengers who arrived from New Zealand this week to self-isolate.

It comes as Auckland returned to lockdown this morning as the Papatoetoe cluster grows.

The ministry is asking the 219 people who arrived on flights from Auckland on Tuesday and Friday to self-isolate.

Those that arrived on Tuesday were tested yesterday and all results are negative.

The 84 passengers that arrived on Friday will be tested today - along with members of their household - until at least day six when another test will be taken.