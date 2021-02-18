TODAY |

Arrivals to Cook Islands from NZ asked to self-isolate

Source:  1 NEWS

The Cook Islands Ministry of Health is asking passengers who arrived from New Zealand this week to self-isolate.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fears remain about the coronavirus getting in through a travel bubble. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes as Auckland returned to lockdown this morning as the Papatoetoe cluster grows.

The ministry is asking the 219 people who arrived on flights from Auckland on Tuesday and Friday to self-isolate.

Those that arrived on Tuesday were tested yesterday and all results are negative.

The 84 passengers that arrived on Friday will be tested today - along with members of their household - until at least day six when another test will be taken. 

Meanwhile, there are long queues at Auckland Airport's domestic terminal as the airport does additional screening to ensure only those with a flight to catch come into the building. 

New Zealand
Travel
Pacific Islands
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
10:16
Genomic sequencing reveals latest cases linked to family connected to Papatoetoe High School - Hipkins
2
Covid-19: Dates, times student was on South Auckland campus revealed
3
Family of woman who went missing from Tolaga Bay over a year ago release new campaign to find answers
4
As Auckland scrambles back into lockdown, Michael Baker says there's a 'huge responsibility' on people to look out for symptoms
5
Latest Covid-19 rule-flouting resulting in lockdown could cost businesses at least $400 million
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Latest Covid-19 rule-flouting resulting in lockdown could cost businesses at least $400 million

10:16

Genomic sequencing reveals latest cases linked to family connected to Papatoetoe High School - Hipkins

Port Waikato residents now included in Auckland’s Alert Level 3 border

00:52

South Auckland food bank expecting ‘hectic’ days ahead following lockdown announcement