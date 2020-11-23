Arrests made, gun recovered after 'altercation' reported in South Auckland

A gun has been recovered and a number of people arrested after an "altercation" was reported to police in South Auckland this afternoon.

Source: File image

Police say they were called to an Aarts Avenue address in Manurewa just before 2pm following reports of an "altercation".

One of those involved was allegedly in possession of a firearm.

"An armed approach has been made to the address and a number of people at the location were taken into custody at the time," police said.

Police also recovered a firearm from the address.