Arrests after vehicles, bins set on fire in Auckland

Two men have been arrested after a spate of arsons on Auckland's North Shore.

The men, 35 and 36, were arrested after a number of suspicious fires in the suburbs of Glenfield and Bayview between July 30 and August 18.

Police said this included vehicles allegedly being set alight and large plastic rubbish bins being placed against vehicles and set alight.

Search warrants were carried out at two North Shore properties and the men were arrested.