Arrests after car drives down the wrong way of Auckland motorway

Dashcam footage caught the moment a car with four people inside drove down the wrong side of an Auckland motorway towards oncoming traffic this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The incident was captured today by an Auckland motorist on George Bolt Memorial Drive near Auckland airport around 1.50pm.

The footage shows a car speeding towards vehicles driving in the opposite direction down the motorway.

Driver Seyha Phou, who supplied 1 NEWS with the footage, can be seen swerving to the side as a white car headed towards him.

"It was just crazy, I was feeling scared, angry, all the feelings into one," Mr Phou told NZ Herald.

"I mean driving the right direction is a basic road rule, and if you don't know that you shouldn't be driving on New Zealand roads."

Mr Phou said he was worried he’d be caught in the path of the vehicle.

He added: "Soon after, I heard a police car with sirens on chasing after the driver. Thankfully, nothing terrible happened.”

Police told 1 NEWS the incident started as a police pursuit at about 1.45pm.

"Police attempted to stop a vehicle of interest in Mangere," a police spokesperson said.

When the car failed to stop, police initiated a pursuit.

"Officers abandoned the pursuit when the vehicle did a U-turn and travelled in the wrong direction down State Highway 20.

"The vehicle was later spiked on Puhinui Road and all four occupants attempted to flee the scene.