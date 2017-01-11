Arrest warrant issued for trans-Tasman yachtie

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man charged with illegally taking his daughter out of New Zealand and sailing to Australia after he failed to appear in court.

Alan Langdon, 49, was due to appear in Te Awamutu District Court after he allegedly took his six-year-old daughter on the voyage across the Tasman in a six-metre catamaran without the permission of the court.

Yachtie Alan Langdon and his young daughter made it from NZ to Ulladulla, New South Wales in this catamaran. Source: Milton Ulladulla Times

The pair sailed from Kawhia Harbour in Waikato on December 17 and turned up in Ulladulla in New South Wales almost a month later.

He had said he was originally heading to the Bay of Islands but damage to his rudder and unfavourable weather conditions forced him to make the 2200km journey across the Tasman Sea.