Arrest over decade old Palmerston North armed bank robbery

A man has been arrested over a robbery at a Palmerston North bank more than a decade ago.

The Rangitikei branch of the BNZ was robbed on May, 24, 2007, by a person who pointed what appeared to be a pistol at three female tellers and demanded money.

The person made off with $1400, while the tellers were left shaken but not injured. Police said the pistol was an imitation.

Detective Sergeant David Thompson said the investigation was reopened a few months ago and a search warrant was carried out in Palmerston North today.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and cannabis cultivation.

He is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on March 15.

Det Sgt Thompson said the three women had been told about the arrest.

"As you can imagine, they were delighted by the news, albeit a little surprised given the passage of time," he said.