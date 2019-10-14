TODAY |

Arrest made following Foxton shooting that left man fighting for life in hospital

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Manawatu-Wanganui

A 46-year-old man has been arrested after a person was shot in Foxton yesterday morning, causing schools to go into voluntary lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Horowhenua town has been the scene of a manhunt following today’s shooting on Main St. Source: 1 NEWS

During the incident yesterday a man sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital after the incident on Main St. 

A manhunt was launched, and police said in a statement this afternoon a man had been arrested.

Earlier today police found a gun they believed was used in the shooting.

During the incident, several schools and businesses went into lockdown, and witnesses on social media said a man was seen carrying a shotgun in the area.


Armed police stand guard in Foxton during manhunt Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Manawatu-Wanganui
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sydney socialite asks public to help identify jogger repeatedly pooping outside her business
2
Angry Wallabies snap at journalists during testy news conference - 'complete joke'
3
Former England skipper predicts Ireland will beat All Blacks in 'big upset' at Rugby World Cup
4
Texas cop charged with murder after bodycam footage shows him shooting woman in her home
5
Under fire for granting residency to six-time drink driver, Government says it had no choice
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:30

David Seymour pays tribute to ACT candidate from Tauranga who died after yacht sank

Fair Go: Carterton family shocked electricity company's 'free power day' not as it seemed
05:50

New space junk radar in central Otago detects debris as small as two centimetres
09:57

Councils need to 'step up in national interest and build intensified housing - Twyford