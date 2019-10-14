Arrest made following Foxton shooting that left man fighting for life in hospital

A 46-year-old man has been arrested after a person was shot in Foxton yesterday morning, causing schools to go into voluntary lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

During the incident yesterday a man sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital after the incident on Main St.

A manhunt was launched, and police said in a statement this afternoon a man had been arrested.

Earlier today police found a gun they believed was used in the shooting.

During the incident, several schools and businesses went into lockdown, and witnesses on social media said a man was seen carrying a shotgun in the area.